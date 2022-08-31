Judge rules Harrison County not liable for drowning at Dedeaux Park

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport father’s 2019 drowning death in the Biloxi River was tragic, but not the fault of Harrison County. That’s the ruling from Circuit Court Judge Randi Mueller.

Anthony Lewellyn, 37, was visiting Dedeaux Park with his family when his 16-year-old stepdaughter began struggling in the water. According to court documents, she went into the water to retrieve a beach ball that had floated away. But the current carried her into a deeper part of the river and she couldn’t get back to shallow water. That’s when her stepfather swam out to get her. The teen made it to safety, but Lewellyn drowned.

Lewellyn’s widow filed a wrongful death suit against Harrison County, but failed to prove that the river’s dangerous conditions were caused by negligence or other wrongful conduct of a government employee.

The judge’s ruling says, “The risks of swimming in the Biloxi River are open and obvious and were to the Plaintiff and the Decedent. They knew the risk of drowning. Plaintiff admitted that the children were not good swimmers. Plaintiff admitted she and Anthony warned the children to stay in the shallow water of the river in an effort to protect them because it was danger.”

The judge also wrote that the Biloxi River runs adjacent to the park and is not part of that property, therefore the county can’t be held liable for something that didn’t even happen on county-owned property.

