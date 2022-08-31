WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say

Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.(Peachtree City Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46/Gray News) – A 14-year-old girl in Georgia was charged with arson after being accused of setting a fire inside Walmart.

The Peachtree City Police Department believes the teen intentionally started a fire in the paper goods aisle of the store, WGCL reports.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant at the 14-year-old’s home, where they said she admitted to starting the fire.

Investigators said the girl stated no motive behind setting the fire. It was said to be her impulsive decision.

Authorities said the fire was set around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 24. It took firefighters throughout the night to get the fire under control. It was finally extinguished around 4 a.m. the following day.

Although the store’s sprinkler system functioned as designed, the store suffered extensive damage to the interior and the roof.

Three Peachtree City police officers who evacuated the store had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but no one was seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say
Residents hoped to get answers about why the Hancock County School Board fired the...
Residents demand answers from Hancock County School Board over superintendent’s firing
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran (far left), 21-year-old Brennan De...
Four arrested after reported armed burglary
47-year-old Kelvin Simmons was mowing a client's lawn when he was shot and killed by an unknown...
Family holds balloon release vigil for lawn care worker gunned down in Gulfport
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.

Latest News

The FDA gave a green light to updated boosters aimed at the most dominant variants. (CNN,...
FDA authorizes updated COVID-19 boosters
Detroit police look over a homicide scene on Wyoming Avenue, near the corner of Seven Mile...
Man charged in random Detroit shootings that killed 3
Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson has been found safe five months after she was captured at a...
American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.
Big discounts coming this holiday shopping season