Foster parents needed in Mississippi

Currently, there are 3,874 children in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services
Mary Grantham is an MDCPS recruitment specialist and said as the holiday season quickly...
Mary Grantham is an MDCPS recruitment specialist and said as the holiday season quickly approaches, many kids in the system are in need of a stable home.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Every day, children are removed from their birth family homes for various reasons and one organization needs your help.

The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is on a mission to license as many foster homes in the state as possible.

Mary Grantham is a recruitment specialist and said as the holiday season quickly approaches, many kids in the system are in need of a stable home.

“Children need consistency and stability, and they need to know who’s going to raise them,” said Grantham. “Some of these children are taken into custody because of the condition of the home. That’s the one that really breaks your heart because the family is trying as best they can but poverty has hit a lot of them,” she added. “With COVID being around for the last couple of years, it has impaired parents.”

Learn how you can get involved at www.mdcps.gov.

