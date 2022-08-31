WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Former Sunday school teacher to spend at least 87 years in prison for sexually assaulting children

Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually...
Johnathan Young, a former Sunday school teacher, was sentenced to 87 years for sexually assaulting children.(WRAL, JOHNSON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) - A former Sunday school teacher will spend decades in a North Carolina prison for sexually assaulting children.

On Monday, Jonathan Young was sentenced to a minimum of 87 years in prison.

The 38-year-old was convicted of multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children.

Prosecutors said Young assaulted at least three children at a church in the Benson area between 2003 and 2014. The youngest victim was 7 years old.

The church’s pastor said the sheriff’s office first told him about the allegations in 2014, but no charges were filed at that time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Residents hoped to get answers about why the Hancock County School Board fired the...
Residents demand answers from Hancock County School Board over superintendent’s firing
Darrian Cooks (left), Robert Jackson (center) and Sirmarrion Davis pleaded guilty to one count...
Three suspects in Moss Point Super Bowl party shooting enter guilty pleas
On Katrina's 17th anniversary, we remember the survival story of eight local dolphins who were...
Dolphins displaced by Katrina thriving at new home

Latest News

State government offices and services impacted by Jackson water crisis
47-year-old Kelvin Simmons was mowing a client's lawn when he was shot and killed by an unknown...
Family holds balloon release vigil for lawncare worker gunned down in Gulfport
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Officer Rickey Cooper, 47, has died.
‘His co-workers are truly saddened’: Officer dies after collapsing on duty