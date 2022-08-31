WLOX Careers
Coast cities accepting bottled water donations for Jackson residents

(WDBJ7)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Gulf Coast residents are being asked to pitch to help our neighbors to the north in the ongoing Jackson water crisis.

A state of emergency has been declared in the capital as the city experiences low water pressure as well as unsafe levels of contaminants in the drinking water.

Jackson residents are urged not to drink the tap water from their homes following the city’s main water treatment plant failing.

In an effort to help, Coast municipalities are asking for bottled water donations for the citizens of Jackson.

Donations of unopened plastic water bottles are being accepted at fire departments until Sept. 13 in the following cities:

  • Pass Christian
  • Long Beach
  • Gulfport
  • Biloxi
  • Ocean Springs
In an effort to help, Coast municipalities are asking for bottled water donations for the citizens of Jackson.(One Coast One Recovery)

Gov. Tate Reeves has asked the president and FEMA to declare the situation in Jackson a federal emergency Tuesday.

As far as a timeline on when Jackson residents would be able to drink their water without boiling it, Gov. Reeves said he could not give a concrete answer but did say officials are looking for two consecutive days of 120 samples to come back clean.

