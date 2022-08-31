WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

Amber Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania 13-year-old

Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.
Reading City, Pennsylvania, police issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a 13-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

Reading City police are searching for Janae Kalia-Henry, 5 feet 1 inches tall and approximately 106 pounds. She was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading City, Berks County at around 2 a.m. wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.

She was abducted by an unknown male who placed her into a silver Chevrolet Traverse with an unknown Pennsylvania registration, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say
Residents hoped to get answers about why the Hancock County School Board fired the...
Residents demand answers from Hancock County School Board over superintendent’s firing
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran (far left), 21-year-old Brennan De...
Four arrested after reported armed burglary
47-year-old Kelvin Simmons was mowing a client's lawn when he was shot and killed by an unknown...
Family holds balloon release vigil for lawn care worker gunned down in Gulfport
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.

Latest News

Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop
Officials said a pit bull attacked the woman’s daughter, and the animal turned to the mother...
Dog attacks mother, daughter; sends 1 to hospital, officials say
“If you lost your lizards and iguanas we have them at the police department,” police wrote.
Box of reptiles mailed to the wrong address in New York
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20