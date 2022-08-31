WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week

104-year-old business Ellzey’s Hardware closes its doors

Ellzey's Hardware owner Sandra Cannette, left, says she's sad about closing, but excited about...
Ellzey's Hardware owner Sandra Cannette, left, says she's sad about closing, but excited about the next chapter in her life. But, good news, Biloxi brothers Glenn and Jeffrey Ellis will purchase the business and keep the same inventory and the business name. It should open by the end of the year.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 104-year-old business in downtown Biloxi has closed its doors. Wednesday was the last day of operation for Ellzey’s Hardware.

People came in not just to shop but to also to pay their respects.

Owner Sandra Cannette had mixed feelings.

“It’s so bittersweet because I’m so excited for the next chapter of my life,” she said. “But I’m going to miss all my customers and people that have become my friends.”

Cannette took over from her father 19 years ago.

“I’ve never worked anywhere else,” she said. “The is the only place I’ve worked in my whole life, which is kind of odd in and of itself, but not to me. Because this is my life’s work and my family’s business. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”

It’s a family legacy that will be hard to replicate.

“We have tried to make everybody that walks through the door feel important whether they come in to buy three nails for a nickel or whether the come in and get a whole list of things for $100,” said sister-in-law Dena Ellzey. “We value everybody that comes through the door.”

There is some good news. Brothers Glenn and Jeffrey Ellis of Biloxi have agreed to purchase this business. The plan is to expand the business, but they say they will keep all of the inventory as well as the “Ellzey’s” name.

It should re-open before the end of the year.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say
Residents hoped to get answers about why the Hancock County School Board fired the...
Residents demand answers from Hancock County School Board over superintendent’s firing
Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran (far left), 21-year-old Brennan De...
Four arrested after reported armed burglary
47-year-old Kelvin Simmons was mowing a client's lawn when he was shot and killed by an unknown...
Family holds balloon release vigil for lawn care worker gunned down in Gulfport
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.

Latest News

Quality Inn Biloxi general manager Pearl Trinh, left, says the summer tourism season has been...
Summer tourism ‘back to normal’ after huge season last year
Adranos is building and testing rocket engines in South Mississippi and producing solid rocket...
Adranos launches new Stone County rocket engine facility
One store owner said he saw man new faces this holiday weekend as opposed to the regulars who...
Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday
They want to bring more foot traffic and business to downtown by designating the area as a...
Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development