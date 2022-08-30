Tropics more active

The tropics are more active, but there is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico over the next five days, at this time.

We are entering the peak of hurricane season, so we expect to be talking about more storms over the next few weeks.

Tropical Frequency (WLOX)

There are several areas in the Atlantic and Caribbean we’re watching for tropical development. None of which seem to be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Outlook (WLOX)

The area we were watching last week now has a zero percent chance for development. The remnants of the wave could move into the Pacific and form into something there.

No development chance (WLOX)

The next system that has the most going for it in terms of development is Invest 91-L. Conditions look favorable to development over the next two to five days.

Invest 91-L (WLOX)

If this invest does become the next Tropical Storm, it would get the name Danielle.

2022 storm names (WLOX)

We’ll keep you updated on all of the tropical activity in the Atlantic Basin and especially if we see any concerns for the Gulf Coast.

