Moss Point Police Department hires new officers after staffing concerns

Police Chief Brandon Ashley presented to the board four new hires for them to approve. Among them are three patrol officers.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -The City of Moss Point will soon have more officers patrolling the streets.

Police Chief Brandon Ashley presented to the board four new hires for them to approve. Among them are three patrol officers.

“We approved three full-time hires, one part-time hire, and one police dispatcher. Four total hires. Two of them are certified officers and one of them is a new, not experienced officer. We are going to send him to the police academy in October,” Ashley said.

According to Ashley, the department has seen a significant increase in applications after the city approved a pay raise for officers.

“We are getting more applicants than we normally do. Usually, we get one to two applicants per testing cycle. Now we are seeing anywhere from 5 to 10,” Ashley said.

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight said he wasn’t surprised by the amount of people that have been applying.

“We are excited that we have people that are really interested in coming to work for us at the police department and were excited about that. We figured and thought they would especially since the pay increase,” Knight said.

There are only six vacancies left to fill within the police department. Ashley said these new hires will give officers who have been working hard a break.

“We are starting to fill vacancies. Starting to get some relief for our patrol officers. Some relief for myself because I’m actually working patrol shifts also, so we are trying to get to where I don’t have to do that anymore, but I’m willing to do whatever it takes to protect the city and citizens,” Ashley said.

