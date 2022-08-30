Four arrested after reported armed burglary

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people were arrested Tuesday after a reported armed burglary in Harrison County.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said 21-year-old Brennan Kyle Moran, 21-year-old Brennan De Juan Moran, 20-year-old Chance Blackmon and 18-year-old Ashton Moran were arrested each on a charge of burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Peterson said around 2 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to 8200 Canal Road for a report of a burglary of an occupied dwelling.

The victims told deputies several people came into their home at gunpoint and stole several items, including an iPhone.

Deputies and investigators were able to use the Find My iPhone app on the stolen phone and located the suspects along with the stolen property at a home in the 1800 block of 29th Street in Gulfport.

All four suspects are being held at the Harrison County jail each with a $250,000 bond.

