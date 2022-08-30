Blazing hot today. Few storms possible this afternoon.

It’s a scorcher today! Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, and the high humidity will make it feet hotter. The heat index will be around 100-110. Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. There may be some heavy downpours within these storms.

Most of the rain will be gone by midnight, and it’s going to stay warm. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday are going to stay very hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. There is a small chance for a few storms, but it looks like most of us will stay dry. That could change by Friday and Saturday. More moisture moving in from the Gulf will help us see more showers and storms. It won’t be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, there are two tropical waves in the Atlantic basin that have the potential of becoming tropical depressions or storms. Neither are a threat to the Gulf Coast.

