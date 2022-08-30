Adranos launches new Stone County rocket engine facility

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Adranos is named after the Greek god of fire who lives in a volcano. Adranos is also a rocket engine building company that’s set up shop in South Mississippi.

Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held for the company’s 450-acre facility in Stone County.

“So the stars aligned in such a way here that we’ve got a great facility, a great workforce and a great environment for small business. We started calling this place the Mississippi Miracle,” said Chris Stoker, CEO and co-founder of Adranos, who also said the future of national defense is what his Adranos is all about.

“It fits in well and I think it fits in well with the needs of our country, which is greater firepower, greater range, and that’s what we deliver,” Stoker added.

They say as Stone County grows and larger businesses like Adranos and Enviva continue to locate to the area, more economic development opportunities will be on the launch pad.

“Between the products being produced at these two industries, the things already happening here and what’s to come with Enviva, these two industries are literally fueling tremendous opportunities here in Stone County,” said Layla Essary with Stone County Economic Development Partnership.

Adranos is building and testing rocket engines in South Mississippi and producing solid rocket fuel called ALITEC at its Indiana facility.

“A little place like Stone County and a big company like this. Hey, this is great,” said Wiggins Mayor Darrell Berry.

