WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Adranos launches new Stone County rocket engine facility

Adranos is building and testing rocket engines in South Mississippi and producing solid rocket...
Adranos is building and testing rocket engines in South Mississippi and producing solid rocket fuel called ALITEC at its Indiana facility.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Adranos is named after the Greek god of fire who lives in a volcano. Adranos is also a rocket engine building company that’s set up shop in South Mississippi.

Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held for the company’s 450-acre facility in Stone County.

“So the stars aligned in such a way here that we’ve got a great facility, a great workforce and a great environment for small business. We started calling this place the Mississippi Miracle,” said Chris Stoker, CEO and co-founder of Adranos, who also said the future of national defense is what his Adranos is all about.

“It fits in well and I think it fits in well with the needs of our country, which is greater firepower, greater range, and that’s what we deliver,” Stoker added.

They say as Stone County grows and larger businesses like Adranos and Enviva continue to locate to the area, more economic development opportunities will be on the launch pad.

“Between the products being produced at these two industries, the things already happening here and what’s to come with Enviva, these two industries are literally fueling tremendous opportunities here in Stone County,” said Layla Essary with Stone County Economic Development Partnership.

Adranos is building and testing rocket engines in South Mississippi and producing solid rocket fuel called ALITEC at its Indiana facility.

“A little place like Stone County and a big company like this. Hey, this is great,” said Wiggins Mayor Darrell Berry.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
Darrian Cooks (left), Robert Jackson (center) and Sirmarrion Davis pleaded guilty to one count...
Three suspects in Moss Point Super Bowl party shooting enter guilty pleas
On Katrina's 17th anniversary, we remember the survival story of eight local dolphins who were...
Dolphins displaced by Katrina thriving at new home
Residents hoped to get answers about why the Hancock County School Board fired the...
Residents demand answers from Hancock County School Board over superintendent’s firing

Latest News

Firefighters and recruits for the Jackson, Miss., Fire Department carry cases of bottled water...
Pres. Biden briefed on Jackson water crisis; Gov. Reeves requesting federal disaster declaration
Blazing hot today. Few storms possible this afternoon and evening.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast
MSDH issues alert ordering Jackson to ‘immediately cooperate’ with response teams over water crisis
Authorities say Simmons was hired to mow the yard he was found in, but they aren’t yet sure who...
Lawn care worker shot, killed in Gulfport; running leaf blower found on his back, authorities say