WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

WATCH LIVE at 1:30pm: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, August 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating landfall in South Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves and Senator Roger Wicker will be on the beachfront in Ocean Springs at Fort Maurepas to remember the somber anniversary. The event is called called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.” You can watch their remarks live stream right here beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to watch live coverage of the Katrina remembrance ceremony.

While this day is always a reminder of the heartache and tragedy the storm brought, it’s also a time for thanks and a celebration of South Mississippi’s resilience.

Dolphins displaced by Katrina thriving at new home

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Wells Ferry Landing river rises due to heavy rainfall.
Harrison County prepares for flooding
Pascagoula resident Mark Guillotte, who is battling stage 4 colorectal cancer, enjoys the music...
Benefit concert held to ease financial burden for Pascagoula cancer patient
It's been 13 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in South Mississippi. (Photo Source:...
LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Hot and humid with pop-up storms today
Hot and humid today with hit or miss showers and storms
Taylor's Monday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Monday’s Forecast
Typical summer heat, humidity, & pop-up showers today. Nowhere near as rainy as last week.
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast