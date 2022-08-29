WATCH LIVE at 1:30pm: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, August 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating landfall in South Mississippi.

Governor Tate Reeves and Senator Roger Wicker will be on the beachfront in Ocean Springs at Fort Maurepas to remember the somber anniversary. The event is called called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.” You can watch their remarks live stream right here beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to watch live coverage of the Katrina remembrance ceremony.

While this day is always a reminder of the heartache and tragedy the storm brought, it’s also a time for thanks and a celebration of South Mississippi’s resilience.

The combination of this extremely large wind field and the track right up through Hancock county is what caused Katrina's devastating storm surge to reach record heights on the coast. The official high water mark was 27.8 ft in Pass Christian. pic.twitter.com/P0CXZg2eE2 — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) August 29, 2022

Adjusted for today’s dollars, Katrina is still the costliest US hurricane. 16 years to the date after Katrina, #Ida would become the fifth most costly, impacting roughly the same region. #lawx pic.twitter.com/pI2J3Q5lwO — Eric Jeansonne (@Weatheric) August 29, 2022

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.