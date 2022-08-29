WLOX Careers
Two suspects in Moss Point Super Bowl party shooting enter guilty pleas

Darrian Cooks (left) and Robert Jackson both pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact of capital murder and two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault each.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two suspects entered guilty pleas in court Monday in connection to a deadly 2018 Super Bowl party shooting.

Darrian Cooks and Robert Jackson both pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact of capital murder and two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault each.

Judge Robert Krebs sentenced both men to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with all counts to be served concurrently. Each defendant has already served over four years in custody and will serve the remaining 16 years on post-release supervision.

Five men are accused of breaking into a Moss Point home where a Super Bowl party was taking place February 4, 2018 and robbing the people inside.

Witnesses at the party reported five or six men with guns bursting through the front door. Amid the screaming, shots rang out inside the home, which is located across the street from the high school.

During the chaos, 50-year-old Fabian Dwight Dailey was shot and killed

It wasn’t until six months later in August when authorities would arrest four of the murder suspects. At the time, the district attorney said more arrests could be possible. A fifth suspect, Michael Doss Jr., was arrested and charged shortly after.

Two other suspects, Michael Doss Jr. and Sirmarrion Davis, were in court for trial on Monday. The fifth suspect Tykice Watts has a hearing set for Sept. 1. They had previously entered pleas of not guilty to their charges.

