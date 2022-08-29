WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Three suspects in Moss Point Super Bowl party shooting enter guilty pleas

Darrian Cooks (left), Robert Jackson (center) and Sirmarrion Davis pleaded guilty to one count...
Darrian Cooks (left), Robert Jackson (center) and Sirmarrion Davis pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact of capital murder and two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault each.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two suspects entered guilty pleas in court Monday in connection to a deadly 2018 Super Bowl party shooting.

Darrian Cooks, Robert Jackson and Sirmarrion Davis pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact of capital murder and two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault each.

Judge Robert Krebs sentenced all three men to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with all counts to be served concurrently. Each defendant has already served over four years in custody and will serve the remaining 16 years on post-release supervision.

Five men are accused of breaking into a Moss Point home where a Super Bowl party was taking place February 4, 2018 and robbing the people inside.

Witnesses at the party reported five or six men with guns bursting through the front door. Amid the screaming, shots rang out inside the home, which is located across the street from the high school.

During the chaos, 50-year-old Fabian Dwight Dailey was shot and killed

It wasn’t until six months later in August when authorities would arrest four of the murder suspects. At the time, the district attorney said more arrests could be possible. A fifth suspect, Michael Doss Jr., was arrested and charged shortly after.

Two other suspects, Michael Doss Jr.and Tykice Watts, still have pending court dates. They had previously entered pleas of not guilty to their charges.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
It's been 13 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in South Mississippi. (Photo Source:...
LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Pascagoula resident Mark Guillotte, who is battling stage 4 colorectal cancer, enjoys the music...
Benefit concert held to ease financial burden for Pascagoula cancer patient
Wells Ferry Landing river rises due to heavy rainfall.
Harrison County prepares for flooding

Latest News

Attending the four-hour workshop were local non-profits, employers, multiple government...
Coast employers attend Gulfport workshop focused on hiring former inmates
Rockets, stars, and aliens lined the hallways.
Hancock Middle School gets creative for Artemis I Launch
Not as much rain tonight. Few more storms possible on Tuesday.
Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Governor Tate Reeves and Senator Roger Wicker were in Ocean Springs Monday to help mark the...
Gov. Reeves reflects on the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
For more than 57 years, Home of Grace has brought hope and healing to those struggling with...
How Home of Grace is helping those struggling with addiction