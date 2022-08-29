Staff and students at Hancock Middle dress out for NASA launch

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Even though NASA scrubbed its Artemis 1 launch due to engine problems, that didn’t stop any of the excitement at Hancock Middle School.

Staff and students dressed up for NASA’s Artemis 1 launch in their space-themed best. From rockets to aliens, the creativity is out of this world. Students Ayden Clay and Sawyer Carver said it’s their first time watching a live launch.

“This is the first time in a long time we’re going to be going up to the moon again,” Clay said.

They said they’ll be laser focused on the launch, especially since space fascinates them the most.

“There’s more stuff we can learn that we already don’t know,” Carver said.

“There’s so much in it, we can’t ever learn everything about it. There’s so much you can discover,” Clay said.

Knowing that Stennis Space Center employees have direct ties to the rocket gravitates the two even more to the launch.

The RS-25 engines were tested right down the road in Hancock County. Science teacher Charles Bourg said the Coast having a hand in the launch makes the historic moment more special.

“Having a lot of local people here can watch this launch and feel that sense of pride that you have a part of that. That’s got to be amazing and momentous.” Bourg said.

Even though the launch is fun to watch, Bourg said he hopes it motivates students to always shoot for the stars.

“Some students sitting there watching it will imagine himself being on one of those rockets or working on one of those rockets. It’s just going to mean the world to us teachers that we played some part in that,” he said.

The launch is scheduled for Friday now. Staff and students plan to dress out again as they watch it live.

