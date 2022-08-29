WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Seniors use boxing to fight their way to health

Seniors at Seashore Highlands in Gulfport are participating in a program called "Punch Out...
Seniors at Seashore Highlands in Gulfport are participating in a program called "Punch Out Parkinson's," but it's for everyone who wants to get in better mental and physical health.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Seniors have a new program to fight their way to mental and physical health.

Seashore Highlands in Gulfport is using boxing as part of its exercise regimen, and residents are getting a kick out of throwing a punch.

In fact, there’s no doubt that boxing at Seashore Highlands has become a hit.

Former boxing star turned coach Louis Callahan is behind the innovative exercise class.

“Just to see the energy in here is overwhelming,” he said. “You know, we have a 100-year-old, 96, 97. You know, most of the class are in their 80′s and 90′s. And they’re moving and boxing. Man, that is something for me to see.”

The program, which started in February, is called “Punch Out Parkinson’s.” Anyone can join for free.

“Boxing is good because they hear the commands,” Callahan said. “If I say ‘jab,’ they ‘jab’ back. If I say ‘double jab,’ they say ‘jab, jab.’ "

The participation has grown beyond expectation, and the payoff has been big.

“We’ve seen people go from hardly being able to lift their arms to being able to lift their arms to standing up and boxing against the punching back, and it’s just been great,” said Seashore Highlands executive director Jennifer Persechino. “And for their overall well-being, they can’t want for boxing class every week. They have so much fun.”

Carol Cottone is a resident in the independent living section of Seashore Highlands.

“I think all the exercises that we do make us feel better, stronger, stretched out ... get rid of some of those aches and pains because we’re moving things,” she said. “And we’re learning to walk better. Balance. It’s really good for that.”

It’s a service that Callahan can’t get enough of providing.

“The joy of just seeing their faces, their mobility better,” he said. “When they go to the doctor, they seem to come back happier. And it’s a good feeling.”

The classes are at 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Friday, and Callahan says they will be offered for a long time to come.

Because of the success he has seen, he added, “Why would we stop?”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Ferry Landing river rises due to heavy rainfall.
Harrison County prepares for flooding
GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
Valerie Faye Lord, 43
Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert
Darryl Anthony Parnell, 37, Gulfport, was convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to life in...
Gulfport man who sexually assaulted young children gets life in prison
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation

Latest News

Three years of inductees were honored at the Biloxi Civic Center
More than 25 inducted into Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame
Rain chances diminish tonight. Few more storms possible on Monday.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
Few more showers and storms possible today.
Taylor's Sunday Morning First Alert Forecast
Monday, Aug. 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall.
LIVE: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary