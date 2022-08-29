WLOX Careers
More than 25 inducted into Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame

Three years of inductees were honored at the Biloxi Civic Center
By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame inductions took place Sunday at the Biloxi Civic Center. This years ceremony was unique as three classes were inducted after the annual event was postponed the last two years due to the pandemic.

The inductees included four women who ran track at Nichols Jr. & Sr. High and for the Nichols Independent Team between 1960 and 1970 when Biloxi High did not have a girls track team. Also inducted was retired WLOX Sports Director AJ Giardina.

The inductees must meet a criteria which includes at least three years of retirement or have completed at least 15 years of service as a coach or supporter of Biloxi athletics. The inductees also must have demonstrated good citizenship both in school and after leaving school as well as contributing to the betterment of athletics in the City of Biloxi.

