Typical heat and humidity today. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Heat index will range from 100-104. A few hit-or-miss showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible. Some parts of South MS will see no rain at all today. And even those that do see rain today, there will be many rain-free hours too.

