Jackson mayor: Flood waters only entered 1 home, several streets still impassable

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders hosted a media briefing on Monday to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson.

The mayor said that the Pearl River is falling faster than expected and that Northeast Jackson is already seeing flood waters begin to recede.

Water levels came in lower than expected, said the mayor, and flood waters only entered one home in the Metro, which he called a “blessing.” However, several streets are still impassible.

Shelters in the Jackson-area will remain open until Wednesday evening.

The Pearl River will potentially fall through the 33-foot level around Wednesday and could fall to 28 feet Thursday. This forecast though, is, as officials said, “optimistic.”

For those who have evacuated their home, MEMA says to rely on local officials to know when it is appropriate to return home. MEMA also advised homeowners to be aware of wildlife who may have sought refuge near (or inside) their homes.

As Mayor Lumumba said, when one crisis is averted, sometimes another crisis rears its head.

Because of the swollen Pearl River, those at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant have been forced to figure out how to contend with the rapid influx of water and how to properly treat it for the people of Jackson to consume.

That has, in turn, affected the return of water to the water system at the treatment plant, thus reducing the tank levels and affecting water pressure throughout the city.

“This is a city-wide challenge that [those at O.B. Curtis] are working diligently to recover from,” Lumumba said.

Although waters will begin to recede, the water-pressure outage could potentially last for “a few days.”

