WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Dolphins displaced by Katrina thriving at new home

On Katrina's 17th anniversary, we remember the survival story of eight local dolphins who were found swimming together in the Gulf after the storm.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we’re remembering the miraculous survival story of eight local dolphins who were found swimming together in the Gulf after the storm.

At Marine Life in Gulfport, now known as the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, a nearly 38-foot tidal wave swept the tank. After 13 days, all eight dolphins were found swimming together in the Gulf.

After months of rehabbing here on the Coast, the dolphins went to live at Dolphin Cay Atlantis in the Bahamas, and that’s where they still live today.

“It was dirty. We had all sorts of debris. And for them to stay together was a miracle,” said Moby Solangi, IMMS president. “Three of them were captive-born. They didn’t have any hunting skills. Some of them were older animals, so they had a hierarchy, and they all kept together. We trained them in the water, we brought them back, and they all survived.”

The Katrina dolphins not only are surviving, but they’re thriving. They began reproducing immediately after moving to the Bahamas, and they’ve had at least 12 calves.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
Wells Ferry Landing river rises due to heavy rainfall.
Harrison County prepares for flooding
Pascagoula resident Mark Guillotte, who is battling stage 4 colorectal cancer, enjoys the music...
Benefit concert held to ease financial burden for Pascagoula cancer patient
It's been 13 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in South Mississippi. (Photo Source:...
LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary

Latest News

Typical summer heat, humidity, & pop-up showers today. Nowhere near as rainy as last week.
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast
On Katrina's 17th anniversary, we remember the survival story of eight local dolphins who were...
Dolphins displaced by Katrina thriving at new home
Seniors at Seashore Highlands in Gulfport are participating in a program called "Punch Out...
Seniors use boxing to fight their way to health
Three years of inductees were honored at the Biloxi Civic Center
More than 25 inducted into Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame