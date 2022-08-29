WLOX Careers
Coast employers attend Gulfport workshop focused on hiring former inmates

Attending the four-hour workshop were local non-profits, employers, multiple government agencies, the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Right on Crime hosted a workshop at the Lyman Community Center in Gulfport Monday to connect with local agencies and employers about their Second Chance Hiring campaign.

Right on Crime is a conservative organization aimed at getting former prison inmates back in the workforce.

“The stigma of a criminal conviction lasts sometimes a lifetime, even after someone has paid their debt to society,” State Director Scott Peyton told WLOX.

Peyton served as a probation parole officer for 10 years before joining Right on Crime.

He said his efforts are geared toward helping restore families and reducing repeat offenses, which would ultimately lead to lower crime, fewer incarcerated and more tax dollars going to other things.

“I saw firsthand the need for effective, safe reentry practices. And unemployment is a major predictor of recidivism, which is the return back to prison,” he said. “What we’re trying to show employers is that studies show that they’re more loyal, dedicated because they value that second chance.”

Attending the four-hour workshop were local nonprofits, employers, multiple government agencies, the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Transportation Security Administration.

“It makes me feel good to see people obtain their credential and move on with their lives and be productive members of society,” Elaine Fadul with TSA said.

Fadul provided attendees with information about TSA’s Transportation Worker Identification Credential, also known as a TWIC.

It’s a card that allows access to secured areas of ports and plants across the coast.

“Jobs associated with having a TWIC are usually higher-paying jobs with good benefits,” she said. “So, you know, coming back into the community and being able to obtain that to support a family is, it’s a valuable credential.”

Shamena Newell, a recruiter for Georgia-Pacific, took notes during a panel discussion.

Georgia-Pacific is a manufacturing company with three locations in Mississippi and already practicing “Second Chance Hiring.”

“For me, personally, it’s important,” she said. “We have to take chances, right?”

Lashetta Wilder with MDOC presented information about their ongoing re-entry and pre-release services.

“We do have individuals that actually go out and have been employed with employers such as Ingalls and different business industries that have become successful,” she said. “That’s the most important part of this job is when you go back out into the community and you see an individual that you’ve helped that have gained opportunities from the skills that they’ve learned while they’re incarcerated.”

