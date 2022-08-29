WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy

FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation” Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the White House announced Monday.

Billed as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the White House said. “And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”

Biden has increasingly sought to portray the November elections as a choice for voters between “ultra-MAGA Republicans” — a reference to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan — and Democrats. He told supporters last week that they had “to vote to literally save democracy once again” — and labeled some Republican ideology as “semi-fascism.”

NBC News was first to report on Biden’s plans for the address.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys, ages 2 and 4, were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington, Alabama.
Mom saves toddler but loses 2 other kids to house fire
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
It's been 13 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in South Mississippi. (Photo Source:...
LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary
Pascagoula resident Mark Guillotte, who is battling stage 4 colorectal cancer, enjoys the music...
Benefit concert held to ease financial burden for Pascagoula cancer patient
Wells Ferry Landing river rises due to heavy rainfall.
Harrison County prepares for flooding

Latest News

Attending the four-hour workshop were local non-profits, employers, multiple government...
Coast employers attend Gulfport workshop focused on hiring former inmates
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
Governor Tate Reeves and Senator Roger Wicker were in Ocean Springs Monday to help mark the...
Gov. Reeves reflects on the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation