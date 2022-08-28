Hot and humid with pop-up storms today

It has heated up quickly! We’re going to be in the low 90s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. A few showers and storms will develop this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Once we get past the sunset, rain chances will decrease. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s by the sunrise.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. We’ll see scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will decrease a little bit by Wednesday and Thursday, but a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out completely. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s.

There are several areas in the Atlantic and Caribbean that we’re watching for tropical development. At this time, there are no threats to the Northern Gulf Coast, but we are entering the peak of hurricane season. We’ll keep you updated if we see any concerns for the Gulf Coast this week.

