WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Local World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

Ira Hall celebrated his 100th birthday with his wife of 75 years, Inez.
Ira Hall celebrated his 100th birthday with his wife of 75 years, Inez.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A local World War II veteran has reached the century mark!

Ira Hall celebrated his centennial birthday Saturday with some of his closest friends and family at the Beaumont Church of God.

“I’m very proud of it,” Hall said. “You could take a look around and you can see the people that I have known in some way or another, and I do my best to love and take care of them as much as I can.”

Hall served in the United States Army as a platoon sergeant and was deployed to Germany during WWII. During his time in the armed forces, he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal.

Ira and his wife, Inez, are also celebrating 75 years of marriage in 2022.

“I enjoy them,” said Gary Hall, Ira’s youngest son. “I really have enjoyed them and I thank God for that, for letting me have both of my parents this long.”

Many family members mentioned Ira Hall’s lighter side as well.

“He had a goal to hit 100 and he’s hit it and he might be on the table dancing in there when we get back in there,” said Ira’s grandson, Scott Hall. “I’m pretty sure he’s going to go a lot longer and we’ll just soak up every minute that we have with him.”

Ira Hall wanted to share his secrets to making it to 100.

“I eat properly, I don’t drink and I treat my fellow man and woman like I want to be treated, so that goes a long way,” said Ira Hall.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Ferry Landing river rises due to heavy rainfall.
Harrison County prepares for flooding
GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
Valerie Faye Lord, 43
Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert
Darryl Anthony Parnell, 37, Gulfport, was convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to life in...
Gulfport man who sexually assaulted young children gets life in prison
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation

Latest News

It's been 13 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in South Mississippi. (Photo Source:...
LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary
To his players, he was a teacher.
Former baseball players show their appreciation to their former coach
Pascagoula resident Mark Guillotte, who is battling stage 4 colorectal cancer, enjoys the music...
Benefit concert held to ease financial burden for Pascagoula cancer patient
One store owner said he saw man new faces this holiday weekend as opposed to the regulars who...
Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday