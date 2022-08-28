Local World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A local World War II veteran has reached the century mark!

Ira Hall celebrated his centennial birthday Saturday with some of his closest friends and family at the Beaumont Church of God.

“I’m very proud of it,” Hall said. “You could take a look around and you can see the people that I have known in some way or another, and I do my best to love and take care of them as much as I can.”

Hall served in the United States Army as a platoon sergeant and was deployed to Germany during WWII. During his time in the armed forces, he was awarded the Purple Heart Medal.

Ira and his wife, Inez, are also celebrating 75 years of marriage in 2022.

“I enjoy them,” said Gary Hall, Ira’s youngest son. “I really have enjoyed them and I thank God for that, for letting me have both of my parents this long.”

Many family members mentioned Ira Hall’s lighter side as well.

“He had a goal to hit 100 and he’s hit it and he might be on the table dancing in there when we get back in there,” said Ira’s grandson, Scott Hall. “I’m pretty sure he’s going to go a lot longer and we’ll just soak up every minute that we have with him.”

Ira Hall wanted to share his secrets to making it to 100.

“I eat properly, I don’t drink and I treat my fellow man and woman like I want to be treated, so that goes a long way,” said Ira Hall.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.