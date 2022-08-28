WLOX Careers
LIST: Events commemorating Hurricane Katrina anniversary

It's been 13 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in South Mississippi. (Photo Source:...
It's been 13 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in South Mississippi. (Photo Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple community organizations are marking the anniversary of one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Monday, Aug. 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall.

Here is a list of some events commemorating the occasion:

  • Katrina Memorial Blood Drive - Monday Aug. 29 and Tuesday Aug. 30 from noon until 7 p.m. at Edgewater Mall outside of Belk and Shoe Department
  • Waveland Ground Zero Hurricane Museum - open at 10 a.m. at the location of the only building left standing on Coleman Avenue and the only public building left standing in Waveland after Hurricane Katrina hit
  • Fort Maurepas in Ocean Springs - Gov. Tate Reeves and Sen. Roger Wicker will speak at 1:30 p.m. to for a commemoration called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.”

If you would like to have your event added to list, please email details to producers@wlox.com.

