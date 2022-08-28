WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Few more storms possible today

Few more showers and storms possible today.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There have been a few showers this morning, and we’ll see a few more showers and storms develop today. Not everyone will get rain, but some of these storms will produce heavy downpours. Additional heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding by the afternoon. Most of us will warm up into the upper 80s.

Rain chances will decrease tonight. It will remain warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will bring the chance for more showers and storms. There will still be some sunshine through the day, so highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

There are several areas in the Atlantic and Caribbean that we’re watching for tropical development. At this time, there are no threats to the Northern Gulf Coast, but we are entering the peak of hurricane season. We’ll keep you updated if we see any concerns for the Gulf Coast this week.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wells Ferry Landing river rises due to heavy rainfall.
Harrison County prepares for flooding
GRAPHIC: Fight at Wayne County High School football stadium
GRAPHIC: Fight erupts at football stadium in Wayne Co. Thursday night
Valerie Faye Lord, 43
Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert
Darryl Anthony Parnell, 37, Gulfport, was convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to life in...
Gulfport man who sexually assaulted young children gets life in prison
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation

Latest News

Few more showers and storms possible today.
Taylor's Sunday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
More heavy storms possible
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.27.22
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.27.22
Scattered showers and storms Sunday; tracking the tropics