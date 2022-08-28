Few more storms possible today

There have been a few showers this morning, and we’ll see a few more showers and storms develop today. Not everyone will get rain, but some of these storms will produce heavy downpours. Additional heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding by the afternoon. Most of us will warm up into the upper 80s.

Rain chances will decrease tonight. It will remain warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will bring the chance for more showers and storms. There will still be some sunshine through the day, so highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

There are several areas in the Atlantic and Caribbean that we’re watching for tropical development. At this time, there are no threats to the Northern Gulf Coast, but we are entering the peak of hurricane season. We’ll keep you updated if we see any concerns for the Gulf Coast this week.

