Benefit concert held to ease financial burden for Pascagoula cancer patient

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Mark Guillotte isn’t a public figure or celebrity. He’s just a regular, hard-working guy.

“I was in the car business selling cars at Jackson Avenue Auto Sales for 25 years.”

But at age 46, he received devastating news.

“Doctor told me to go live my life,” Guillotte said. “And that’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

In his life, he’s done something extraordinary that is coming back to help him fight stage 4 colorectal cancer.

He has treated people with respect and love, and that pays dividends.

The man who has been his friend since childhood, Marty McGrath, co-owner of Biloxi Bay RV Resort & Marina in St. Martin, organized the inaugural Mark Guillotte Summer Bash Blowout.

That’s worthy of a celebration.

“You know you’ve just got be a person that’s loved by everybody and gives,” McGrath said. “Mark gives a lot to all his friends. And this is a way we can also give back. He knows a lot of people. So, he touches a lot of people’s hearts.”

His mother Linda Guillotte knows the benefits of doing right by people.

“Mark is one of the most kind-hearted, loving, caring people you will ever find,” she said. “Your heart and what you’ve done for others and how you’ve reacted and interacted with others throughout your life is what will bring people together and bring people out for you.”

Guillotte said he’s overwhelmed.

“It’s been a whole lot to see the people come out and share their love.”

And he wants his situation to serve as a message for everyone.

“This cancer don’t discriminate,” Guillotte said. “It’ll get anybody and everybody. So, guys, if y’all’s body don’t feel right or something seems to be wrong inside – you know your body as well as anybody does - go get checked from the doctors. And get your colonoscopy early.”

McRath said there will be a “Mark Guillotte Summer Bash Blowout” every year to help someone in need from Jackson County.

