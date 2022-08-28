WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

American Legion Post 77 hosts first responder breakfast

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday morning, the American Legion Post 77 did its part in the community with the most important meal of the day.

The group hosted a breakfast to honor Waveland’s first responders. Plates were filled with fruit, coffee, donuts and ore. The event also included Waveland mayoral and congressional candidates giving speeches. The organization says it’s a chance to say thank you to first responders while connecting candidates with the public.

“A lot of candidates that are running this year for the Waveland election haven not run for any positions before,” said Vice Commander James Lafleur. “Most of them aren’t well known, so we decided to host this event that way the public can come out and meet these candidates, learn what their platform is about.

Officials of the group say they’re open to hosting the event again.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Faye Lord, 43
Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert
The property where Long Beach Harbor Resort wants to build a multi-million dollar casino is...
State Supreme Court sides with Long Beach casino developer in Tidelands dispute
Darryl Anthony Parnell, 37, Gulfport, was convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to life in...
Gulfport man who sexually assaulted young children gets life in prison
When LaShunda Golder's FedEx delivery man got locked out of his truck during a flash flood, she...
FedEx driver stranded by flash flood finds hospitality, food at Gautier home
CRIME (GFX)
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.27.22
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.27.22
Scattered showers and storms Sunday; tracking the tropics
Our Leslie Rojas has been checking out the levels at the Pascagoula River this afternoon.
Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding
As the Pearl River rises, residents fill sandbags at a site next to McLeod Elementary on...
Gov. Reeves declares State of Emergency ahead of flooding