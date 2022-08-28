American Legion Post 77 hosts first responder breakfast

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday morning, the American Legion Post 77 did its part in the community with the most important meal of the day.

The group hosted a breakfast to honor Waveland’s first responders. Plates were filled with fruit, coffee, donuts and ore. The event also included Waveland mayoral and congressional candidates giving speeches. The organization says it’s a chance to say thank you to first responders while connecting candidates with the public.

“A lot of candidates that are running this year for the Waveland election haven not run for any positions before,” said Vice Commander James Lafleur. “Most of them aren’t well known, so we decided to host this event that way the public can come out and meet these candidates, learn what their platform is about.

Officials of the group say they’re open to hosting the event again.

