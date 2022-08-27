Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - City leaders in Wiggins are looking to bring more foot traffic and business to downtown by designating the area as a downtown social district.

This would allow restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks to folks so they can bring them outside to the future entertainment area from first street to second street.

Nichelle Williams and Danielle Whitten say they visit downtown to unwind.

“The communities around us, the pace is a little faster. So, this is just an opportunity to kind of slowdown from being wives and mothers by having coffee,” said Williams.

However, Williams said she wants more development on the street without changing the charm of downtown.

“There’s other communities that offer that, that are nearby that you can find that. But I don’t think you can find what we have down here everywhere. I think retaining the flavor of what Wiggins has to offer, but still providing opportunities for growth,” said Williams.

Stone County’s economic executive director, Betsy Rowell, said by allowing alcoholic drinks in the district more bars and restaurants could fill the vacancies downtown.

“This is just a next step and another tool in our toolbox for economic development that can encourage businesses to take another look at the downtown district,” said Rowell.

Rowell said the city envisions the boardwalk leading to a parking lot could be used for live music and food trucks. Whitten said some residents could love the social district idea, but some have other suggestions.

“There’s also a mixture in the feelings about whether you would just want growth in business and housing, or whether you want the alcohol as well. I don’t know how that would mix together,” said Whitten.

The Board of Aldermen will have a vote September 6.

