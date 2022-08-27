WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reeves to hold press conference discussing flooding across the state

(Source: Office of Governor Tate Reeves)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is holding a press conference to discuss flooding across the state.

The governor is joined by Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Stephen McCraney and National Weather Service Jackson Senior Service Hydrologist Marty Pope.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Faye Lord, 43
Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert
The property where Long Beach Harbor Resort wants to build a multi-million dollar casino is...
State Supreme Court sides with Long Beach casino developer in Tidelands dispute
When LaShunda Golder's FedEx delivery man got locked out of his truck during a flash flood, she...
FedEx driver stranded by flash flood finds hospitality, food at Gautier home
CRIME (GFX)
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home
Darryl Anthony Parnell, 37, Gulfport, was convicted of sexual battery and sentenced to life in...
Gulfport man who sexually assaulted young children gets life in prison

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.27.22
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics
Wells Ferry Landing river rises due to heavy rainfall.
Harrison County prepares for flooding
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.26.22
Scattered showers and storms this weekend
They want to bring more foot traffic and business to downtown by designating the area as a...
Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development