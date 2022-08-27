WLOX Careers
Harrison County prepares for flooding

Wells Ferry Landing river rises due to heavy rainfall.
Wells Ferry Landing river rises due to heavy rainfall.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rain has flooded several places across the state including Wells Ferry Landing in Biloxi.

Imagine waking up to your backyard looking like a pond. This is reality for several people living in Wells Ferry Landing like Jason Johnson.

“Just living here for a while, we knew there was a lot of rain but the projections, they weren’t that high for the Tchoutacabouffa, but we could tell when it was ahead of the projection and all the neighbors out here, we all pulled together and helped each other. It ends up being a good time but it’s real and serious,” Johnson said.

The Tchoutacabouffa river runs behind Johnson house in the last couple of days, rain caused the river to rise flooding many areas.

As heavy rain continues in South Mississippi, people are taking precautions to avoid water getting into their homes.

Harrison County has now opened self-serve sandbag locations in Long Beach, Biloxi, Gulfport, and D’Iberville.

Rebecca and Jerry Johnston said they stopped by a location to help a family member.

“We came to get our mother some bags because she’s having a little bit of an issue with water going into her garage and on the front porch and it was scaring her a little bit, you know,” Rebecca Johnston said.

We are nearing the midway point of hurricane season; Johnson said you can never be too prepared.

“We are leaving things up and out of the way. You want to keep things high and be prepared for it. Living on the river you should be prepared all the time,” Johnson said.

