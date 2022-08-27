WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

All-Black female Mississippi football officials make history

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. — When Murrah opens the Mississippi high school football season on Friday against Cleveland Central at South Jackson Field, the matchup will feature the first all-female crew to officiate high school football in the state.

It will also be an all-Black female crew.

Mississippi High School Athletic Association officials tell The Clarion-Ledger that they believe it will be the first time in the nation that an all-Black female crew has officiated a high school game.

Women from across the state make up the crew that will officiate at the Murrah-Cleveland Central matchup.

Most Read

Valerie Faye Lord, 43
Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert
The property where Long Beach Harbor Resort wants to build a multi-million dollar casino is...
State Supreme Court sides with Long Beach casino developer in Tidelands dispute
CRIME (GFX)
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home
One lane is open, but the left lane is fully closed and should be open in 2-3 hours.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: 1-10 eastbound CLEARED after semi rollover accident
Both directions of State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton...
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state

Latest News

Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
A military veteran has pleaded guilty to faking his own death off the coast of Alabama to avoid...
Man admits faking death to avoid sex abuse charges
(Source: Troy University Athletics)
Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town