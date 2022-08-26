In Their Shoes: Celebrating women in STEM careers with NASA Engineer Megan Martinez

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. (WLOX) - In honor of Women’s Equality Day, Jaimee introduces us to NASA Engineer Megan Martinez, who is a project manager at Stennis Space Center.

There’s a lot of talk about the importance of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in education. Yet the number of females working in the engineering world is still very low, around 13% according to the census bureau. As part of her outreach job, Martinez is working to change that.

