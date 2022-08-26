WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Heavy rain pours throughout South Mississippi

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Roads turned into rivers as heavy rain passed through South Mississippi Thursday, making downpours result in dangerous conditions for drivers.

Highway 90 was soaked in muddy water, leaving some stuck in its wake.

”A car comes, passes me in the left lane and they’re going 45, normal speed, and they go through a puddle and my entire windshield gets covered in water from splashing and I literally couldn’t see anything,” said a Biloxi resident.

Moss Point, Gulfport and Biloxi all saw roads wash away. A road in the Woolmarket area shut down Thursday afternoon after rain made it impossible to pass through. In D’Iberville, rivers formed in folks’ front yards.

Robbie Daniel has lived on his property for 30 years and said he’s seen the water rise a foot an hour.

“Life on the river is different. You got to be prepared. It doesn’t bother me, my kids used to jump off of the porch out there into the water when it would get high. We just learn to live,” said Daniel.

Daniel said if it rains heavy, he takes the necessary precautions to make sure none of his items get flooded.

“I always keep my big trailer, keep it empty. I load all of my stuff on it. A lot of times I take it to my other lot down the road.”

Biloxi Assistant Fire Chief Jason Davis said the north and south swift water teams are on standby in case of an urgent water rescue.

He said just how the fire department stays prepared, the public needs to do the same.

“It’s best to depend on the professionals, listen to the alerts, adhere to the alerts, and more importantly keep yourself in a safe place,” said Daniel.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued
Grady Markeese Walker, 27, was arrested August 23 and charged with the attempted murder of his...
St. Martin man charged with trying to kill mother, sheriff says
Both directions of State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton...
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Valerie Faye Lord, 43
Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert

Latest News

Report: Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid public officials make more than America’s 50 governors
Report: Mississippi’s 50 highest-paid public officials make more than America’s 50 governors
CRIME (GFX)
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home
Valerie Faye Lord, 43
Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert
It has since flown more than 8,000 flights from more than 95 cities nationwide. It’s also...
Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi