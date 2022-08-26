Heavy rain pours throughout South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Roads turned into rivers as heavy rain passed through South Mississippi Thursday, making downpours result in dangerous conditions for drivers.

Highway 90 was soaked in muddy water, leaving some stuck in its wake.

”A car comes, passes me in the left lane and they’re going 45, normal speed, and they go through a puddle and my entire windshield gets covered in water from splashing and I literally couldn’t see anything,” said a Biloxi resident.

Moss Point, Gulfport and Biloxi all saw roads wash away. A road in the Woolmarket area shut down Thursday afternoon after rain made it impossible to pass through. In D’Iberville, rivers formed in folks’ front yards.

Robbie Daniel has lived on his property for 30 years and said he’s seen the water rise a foot an hour.

“Life on the river is different. You got to be prepared. It doesn’t bother me, my kids used to jump off of the porch out there into the water when it would get high. We just learn to live,” said Daniel.

Daniel said if it rains heavy, he takes the necessary precautions to make sure none of his items get flooded.

“I always keep my big trailer, keep it empty. I load all of my stuff on it. A lot of times I take it to my other lot down the road.”

Biloxi Assistant Fire Chief Jason Davis said the north and south swift water teams are on standby in case of an urgent water rescue.

He said just how the fire department stays prepared, the public needs to do the same.

“It’s best to depend on the professionals, listen to the alerts, adhere to the alerts, and more importantly keep yourself in a safe place,” said Daniel.

