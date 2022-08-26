WLOX Careers
Friday’s Forecast

We're hoping for fewer showers and lighter rain today.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Showers still look pretty likely today. But, will the rain be generally less heavy than the last few days? And will there be more breaks in-between the showers? Hopefully so. However, the ground is still very saturated from the day after day drenching we’ve seen this week. This means it may not take much rain at all to lead to flooding. We have a level two of four flooding rain risk today.

