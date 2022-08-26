Diamondhead adds new businesses as development project continues

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead is only 10 years old, but it’s starting to act like a full-grown adult city. Commercial development is starting to move in the direction Mayor Nancy Depreo has envisioned. “Our priority this year is to work on the commercial development, to get commercial businesses into Diamondhead,” she said.

And improving East Aloha Drive is one way to do it. Phase one is nearing completion with the paving of the new road that now has parallel parking. Phase two will include concrete sidewalks, decorative street lighting and pedestrian crosswalks.

“Right now, our budget is primarily based on the rooftops – our homeowners and property taxes,” Depreo said. “We are working really hard to increase the sales tax revenue.”

The effort alone is already showing results. A permit has been approved for a Taco Bell to locate. Memorial Hospital Physician’s Clinic is now operating and Petsense opened on Tuesday. Store manager Lacy Jarrell liked the thought of locating here. “I thought it was going to be a fantastic idea because there’s nothing like this in this general area,” she said.

And the city’s development plans will help keep the business feeding frenzy going. “We have some great mom and pop type restaurants, and I really feel like a road would be more convenient to be able to get to those businesses.”

It’s all enough to bring back a business that left a few years ago. Love’s Pharmacy plans its big opening by Sept. 1. “To have this road right here being utilized so well I think that’s going to really great things for us,” said co-owner Amy Catherine Baggett.

But, for her, Diamondhead more than a road. “We wanted to be able to pour back into the community that has meant so much to us and has poured into us throughout our lives,” Baggett said. “And this is where we wanted to make our home.”

The Aloha District is just one part of the city’s master plan that includes a Town Center development and the Gateway project.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.