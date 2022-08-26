Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Hancock Hawks

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -The Hancock Hawks have wrapped up their game week prep and are ready to take the field for week one.

Coming off of a jamboree head coach Neil Lollar says they’ve really nailed down their roster and starter spots, and the jamboree helped give them a new perspective on the team.

“We had some guys that were competing for some jobs, positions, and playing time,” said Lollar. “We also had some sophomores that we needed to see with Friday night experience. I think they did a good job of handling it.

The Hawks over the last two years have had early season cancellations either due to weather or COVID, so coming into this year, the senior class will get to experience a regular start to the season and they aren’t taking it for granted.

I’m pretty excited and ready to play. I’m happy to be a senior and ready to see where it takes me,” said senior defensive end Ryder Island. “I just want to give my all to this team. I want to give them every rep, every chance I get and give it my all. These guys are important to me and I’m important to them.

“Just making everything as fun as possible and make as many memories as you can and help everyone who wants to be helped,” said senior safety and kciker Finn Cowan. “Just doing the most you really can.”

On the field the Hawks are bringing back seven starters on both sides of the ball and they’re ready to leave last year behind and start the year in the win column.

“We just want to finish,” said senior running back Mason Crammer. “We start out good every year and fall towards the end. I think this year will be different and we’ll surprise a lot of people.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.