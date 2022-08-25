TRAFFIC ALERT: 1-10 eastbound backed up near Menge Ave. exit, semi rollover accident

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eastbound lanes on I-10 past the Menge Avenue exit are moving very slowly Thursday morning after a semi-truck accident.

One lane is open, but the left lane is fully closed and should be open in 2-3 hours.

Drivers can expect delays in the area. Motorists are advised to use caution and be prepared to stop.

A semi-truck hauling produce flipped over early this morning. The accident only involved the one vehicle, and no injuries were reported by the driver, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

You can always check on Coast traffic updates with MDOT’s interactive traffic map here.

