WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

TRAFFIC ALERT: 1-10 eastbound backed up near Menge Ave. exit, semi rollover accident

One lane is open, but the left lane is fully closed and should be open in 2-3 hours.
One lane is open, but the left lane is fully closed and should be open in 2-3 hours.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Eastbound lanes on I-10 past the Menge Avenue exit are moving very slowly Thursday morning after a semi-truck accident.

One lane is open, but the left lane is fully closed and should be open in 2-3 hours.

Drivers can expect delays in the area. Motorists are advised to use caution and be prepared to stop.

A semi-truck hauling produce flipped over early this morning. The accident only involved the one vehicle, and no injuries were reported by the driver, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The left lane is fully closed and should be open in 2-3 hours.
The left lane is fully closed and should be open in 2-3 hours.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)

You can always check on Coast traffic updates with MDOT’s interactive traffic map here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued
Grady Markeese Walker, 27, was arrested August 23 and charged with the attempted murder of his...
St. Martin man charged with trying to kill mother, sheriff says
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
They cross the lake before crews show up to work on the bridge. By 7:05 a.m. every morning, the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap
The four arrested are 21-year-old Jeremy Jordan of Hattiesburg (left), 19-year-old Brandon...
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say

Latest News

traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport
POLICE LIGHTS
Drug related police pursuit on I-10 ends in crash, two arrests
All northbound lanes on Highway 63 at Saracennia Road in Moss Point are cleared after an...
CRASH CLEARED: Hwy 63 northbound lanes in Moss Point at Saracennia Rd.
All northbound lanes on Highway 63 at Saracennia Road in Moss Point are currently blocked,...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 63 northbound lanes blocked in Moss Point at Saracennia Rd., semi-trucks accident