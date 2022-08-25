Thursday’s Forecast

We’re still locked in to a rainy weather pattern. So, expect more downpours today from time to time. A Flood Watch is in effect through this evening. There will be a threat of rain flooding wherever the heaviest downpours happen. Rain amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be common today, with isolated higher amounts of 2 to 4 inches or more possible. The ground is becoming saturated so the rain today may more readily lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

