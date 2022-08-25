Student debt forgiveness positively affects families

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Jeff Lewandrowski and his wife Victoria are both qualified for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan.

”It’s a big deal for my generation, the generation ahead of us and the generation behind us,” said Jeff. “It’s a big help. It wipes out two thirds of my remaining federally held debt, wipes out a little over a third of my wife’s. $20,000 is a lot of money.”

Jeff has loans over $100,000, and Victoria around $8,000. They said with interest rates tacked onto the loans, it was a little hard to handle.

“Even though I paid on my loans since 2016 when I graduated, I paid every month on time never had a late payment, my loans now are higher balanced than they were when I took them out,” said Victoria. “Because interest continues to grow.”

“It’s something that is affecting my generation’s ability to buy a house, to start a family,” said Jeff. “It’s all affected by this mountain of debt. You graduated at 22, and you’re maybe responsible going in, but at the end of the day where higher education costs now, we’re asking 17 and 18 year-olds to plan 30 years ahead.”

But with this step toward debt forgiveness, families like the Lewandrowskis can now pursue their dreams of starting up a family.

“It’s a big relief,” said Victoria. “It’s going to allow us to start our family more quickly and we’re really excited about it.”

