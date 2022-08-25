WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Oscar Mayer is selling frozen wiener pops

The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.
The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.(OSCAR MEYER, WTVO, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hot dogs and popsicles are often considered summer staples, but what about popsicles that taste like hot dogs?

For some reason, it’s a thing.

Oscar Mayer has launched “Cold Dogs” – a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog with “both refreshing and smokey umami notes.”

It even comes complete with a mustard swirl.

The box says it all with a label reading, “stupid or genius?”

The answer is up to the people who want to pay $2 at the small number of locations where the cold dogs are sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued
Grady Markeese Walker, 27, was arrested August 23 and charged with the attempted murder of his...
St. Martin man charged with trying to kill mother, sheriff says
Both directions of State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton...
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
They cross the lake before crews show up to work on the bridge. By 7:05 a.m. every morning, the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap

Latest News

California plans to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered...
California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally as Democrats see opening
Airport
Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
George Foreman accused of sexual assault
This booking photo taken Wednesday, March 9, 2022, and provided by the Mesa County Sheriff's...
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss