WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home

CRIME (GFX)
CRIME (GFX)(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide.

At around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Eric Dean Barnes, 52, was found dead in his home on Azalea Street in Moss Point by family members. According to Chief Brandon Ashley, officers arrived on the scene sometime later and discovered he died from obvious trauma.

This investigation is currently ongoing. Those with information on the situation are asked to contact Moss Point PD at (228) 475-1711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued
Grady Markeese Walker, 27, was arrested August 23 and charged with the attempted murder of his...
St. Martin man charged with trying to kill mother, sheriff says
Both directions of State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton...
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
They cross the lake before crews show up to work on the bridge. By 7:05 a.m. every morning, the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap

Latest News

Valerie Faye Lord, 43
Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert
Mississippi is giving a tax break this weekend on all purchases of firearms, ammunition, and...
Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday Weekend starts Friday
A Flood Watch is advised for all of South Mississippi through 7 p.m. There’s a chance the Flood...
Severe flooding across Coast after Thursday storms
The institute is dedicated to educating the coast on marine animals
Behind the scenes with Institute for Marine Mammal Studies Pt. 1