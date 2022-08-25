Local advocacy orgs demand body cam footage from officer-involved shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local advocacy organizations are calling for more transparency after a 42-year-old woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi.

Monday, Mable Arrington was shot and killed by a Biloxi Police officer after they responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue at the Oakwood Village neighborhood around 9 p.m.

Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety and Mississippi Rising Coalition are just some of the organizations calling for the release of body camera footage showing Arrington’s encounter with Biloxi Police officers. Lea Campbell with MS Rising Coalition is just one member who isn’t happy with how the situation has been handled.

“When a police-involved homicide occurs, the public deserves answers,” Campbell said. “And we believe that Chief Miller and the Biloxi Police Department have an obligation to release body cam footage and any other information related to the incident.”

1/7



MAPS demands the immediate release of all body cam footage from all Biloxi PD officers who responded to a call at 330 Benachi Avenue in Biloxi at approximately 9 p.m. on August 22 resulting in the police-involved shooting homicide of 42-year-old Mable Arrington. pic.twitter.com/bd5czTIvCP — Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety (@MS4PublicSafety) August 24, 2022

In a news release we received from these organizations, they say Arrington’s family members allege Biloxi Police officers forcibly entered her apartment without a warrant, shooting her with her children present. The Harrison County coroner says that’s not true, telling us the victim was found outside of the apartment, not inside.

The coroner also tells us Arrington died Monday night in surgery from multiple gunshot wounds.

Biloxi Police say no officers were injured in the incident, and one officer has been placed on administrative leave. So far, they have not made a statement about whether or not they will release body cam footage.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation on this incident.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.