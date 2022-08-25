WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Local advocacy orgs demand body cam footage from officer-involved shooting

Local advocacy organizations are now calling for more transparency after a 42-year-old woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Local advocacy organizations are calling for more transparency after a 42-year-old woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi.

Monday, Mable Arrington was shot and killed by a Biloxi Police officer after they responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue at the Oakwood Village neighborhood around 9 p.m.

Mississippi Alliance for Public Safety and Mississippi Rising Coalition are just some of the organizations calling for the release of body camera footage showing Arrington’s encounter with Biloxi Police officers. Lea Campbell with MS Rising Coalition is just one member who isn’t happy with how the situation has been handled.

“When a police-involved homicide occurs, the public deserves answers,” Campbell said. “And we believe that Chief Miller and the Biloxi Police Department have an obligation to release body cam footage and any other information related to the incident.”

In a news release we received from these organizations, they say Arrington’s family members allege Biloxi Police officers forcibly entered her apartment without a warrant, shooting her with her children present. The Harrison County coroner says that’s not true, telling us the victim was found outside of the apartment, not inside.

The coroner also tells us Arrington died Monday night in surgery from multiple gunshot wounds.

Biloxi Police say no officers were injured in the incident, and one officer has been placed on administrative leave. So far, they have not made a statement about whether or not they will release body cam footage.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation on this incident.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued
Grady Markeese Walker, 27, was arrested August 23 and charged with the attempted murder of his...
St. Martin man charged with trying to kill mother, sheriff says
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
They cross the lake before crews show up to work on the bridge. By 7:05 a.m. every morning, the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap
The four arrested are 21-year-old Jeremy Jordan of Hattiesburg (left), 19-year-old Brandon...
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say

Latest News

One lane is open, but the left lane is fully closed and should be open in 2-3 hours.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: 1-10 eastbound CLEARED after semi rollover accident
Expect another day of downpours. The ground is becoming saturated so today's rain may more...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Local advocacy organizations are now calling for more transparency after a 42-year-old woman...
Local advocacy orgs demand body cam footage from officer-involved shooting
New pedestrian bridge over the ICW will be built as part of the overall Hwy. 59 widening project
Gulf Shores soon to begin 2-year Alabama 59 widening project