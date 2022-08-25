Gulfport woman arrested for filing a false police report, triggering Amber Alert

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Following Tuesday’s Amber Alert, a woman has been arrested for allegedly filing a false police report.

At around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gulfport PD responded to reports of a kidnapping. Officers were told by Valerie Faye Lord, 43, that someone knocked on her door then forced their way into the house. Lord then stated the person pried the child away from her and fled the area.

The incident triggered an Amber Alert, causing a multiple agency search for the child, who was found within 30 minutes.

Lord has been arrested and is charged with Filing a False Police Report.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.