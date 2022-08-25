WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say

Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being assaulted with her ex-husband arrested.(GoFundMe)
By Bailey Hurley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A 31-year-old mother has died after a brutal attack, with her ex-husband being the main suspect in the assault.

KVLY reports the incident happened Tuesday night when police were called to a home with reports of a domestic dispute.

Authorities said Carissa Odegaard was reportedly attacked that evening by her ex-husband Anders Odegaard, 31, inside the home with their five children witnessing the incident.

According to court documents, a deputy at the scene spotted a man, later identified as Anders Odegaard, walking out of the kitchen with what looked to be blood smeared on his left eyebrow and blood in his hair. The deputy said he saw a woman’s body, later identified as Carissa Odegaard, near the front doorway suffering from severe head trauma.

Court documents said the couple’s children were at home when the attack happened, and Carissa Odegaard was holding their 2-year-old child.

Authorities shared that the couple’s 9-year-old child told investigators his parents got into an argument that evening. He believed his father grabbed a knife or a spatula and hit his mother. The 9-year-old told deputies his father has hit his mother before, but usually with his hand.

The child said his father told him to get out of the house and that’s when he ran to the highway to get help.

Carissa Odegaard was taken to a hospital for her injuries, but her family said she was pronounced dead Wednesday night.

According to court records, the couple separated in July 2020, and their divorce became final in October 2021 after being married for nearly 10 years. Several debts were also outlined in the couple’s court filings, most of which were from Anders Odegaard.

Authorities said Anders Odegaard was charged with one count of second-degree murder from Tuesday’s incident as their investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued
Grady Markeese Walker, 27, was arrested August 23 and charged with the attempted murder of his...
St. Martin man charged with trying to kill mother, sheriff says
Both directions of State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton...
Heavy rains cause road washouts across the state
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
They cross the lake before crews show up to work on the bridge. By 7:05 a.m. every morning, the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap

Latest News

The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.
Oscar Meyer is selling frozen wiener pops
The property where Long Beach Harbor Resort wants to build a multi-million dollar casino is...
State Supreme Court sides with Long Beach casino developer in Tidelands dispute
A police chase in Florida ended when the suspect, in a box truck, jumped out of the vehicle and...
VIDEO: Suspect leading police chase attempts to flee on foot, gets hit by police vehicle
Student debt
Following extension of student loan moratorium, expert says plan ahead upcoming payments
Following extension of student loan moratorium, expert says plan ahead upcoming payments