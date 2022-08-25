WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

DHS shuts down disinformation board

The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.
The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.(Source: DHS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.

The board was originally intended to coordinate the department’s activities related to fighting disinformation aimed at the U.S. public.

However, intense Republican-led backlash forced it to be put on hold back in May.

Nina Jankowicz, an expert on Russian disinformation, resigned at that time because the future of the board seemed uncertain.

GOP lawmakers accused her of being biased because of her past tweets on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the discredited Steele dossier.

Even though the board no longer exists, DHS officials said they will continue the fight against disinformation that undermines America’s security.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued
Grady Markeese Walker, 27, was arrested August 23 and charged with the attempted murder of his...
St. Martin man charged with trying to kill mother, sheriff says
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
They cross the lake before crews show up to work on the bridge. By 7:05 a.m. every morning, the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap
The four arrested are 21-year-old Jeremy Jordan of Hattiesburg (left), 19-year-old Brandon...
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say

Latest News

Dodd said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are encouraging veterinarians...
Mystery illness is killing young dogs in Michigan
California is poised to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state be powered...
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
Dodd said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are encouraging veterinarians...
Mystery illness is killing young dogs in Michigan
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Death toll from train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25