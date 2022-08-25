Coast airport, casino working together to bring more visitors to South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Beau Rivage Air Program celebrated its one millionth charter passenger at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday.

“This is such a momentous occasion not only for the airport, but for all of Coastal Mississippi,” said Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport executive director Clay Williams. “The Beau Rivage is a tremendous partner. They contribute almost 25% of the air service here at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.”

The program started in 2009. It has since flown more than 8,000 flights from more than 95 cities nationwide. It’s also provided an economic boost.

“This past year was the most successful when it comes to gaming revenue,” said Biloxi Mayor Fofo Gilich. “We reached $1 billion in 2021. It means a tremendous amount to the state, and of course, to our economy.”

Gulfport’s Mayor Billy Hewes said the impact Beau Rivage is making is a huge win not just for Biloxi, but for the entire coast.

“One thing we realize is that when people come here for the first time, they don’t make a distinction between one city or another,” said Gulfport mayor Billy Hewes. “They look at it as Mississippi’s coast. We want them to have a great coastal experience, and that’s why for so many of our celebrations, you may stay at the Beau, or Island View or somewhere in between. There’s a lot to experience here, so what benefits one benefits us all.”

Since its inception, Beau Rivage’s Air Program has generated $1.6 million in hotel room nights. Each year, the program flies in more than 90,000 passengers from just under 100 different markets.

“We’re going to bring them to the Beau Rivage where we’ve rolled out the red carpet and champagne,” said Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Vice President of Marketing Sean Ferrell. “We’re going to bring them to the main entrance, and we have another welcoming party at the property to just celebrate them and thank them for coming and experiencing the coast.”

