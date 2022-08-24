WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups reported on I-10 in Gulfport

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple wrecks are blocking traffic on Interstate 10 in Gulfport Wednesday evening.

Delays are being experienced in the westbound lanes near the Cowan-Lorraine exit, but traffic is backed up to the Woolmarket exit as of 5 p.m.

Please use an alternate route while traveling in the area while crews work these incidents.

