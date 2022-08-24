WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center

Tesla owner implants chip in hand to unlock, start car

A man doesn't have to worry about losing his car keys after he had his Tesla key implanted in his hand. (CNN, YOUTUBE, DONDULA7, BRANDON DALALY, TESLA, TWITTER)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Michigan man never again has to worry about losing his car keys after he had a chip implanted in his hand that unlocks and starts his Tesla.

Brandon Dalaly had the chip implanted under local anesthetic at a tattoo and piercing parlor. A few days later, his hand hardly sore, he could use it to open his Tesla by hovering over the door pillar.

“You can’t lose your hand, so you always have a way of getting in your car,” Dalaly said.

Though he’s been mocked online as an Elon Musk groupie, Dalaly says he’s actually just a huge technology nerd. What he really wants is for the chip to be updated, so the implant will work for credit cards.

Until that’s possible, Dalaly will settle for using it to start his Tesla by holding his hand over the console.

“Getting a lot of comments saying, ‘What if someone comes after you and chops off your hand?’” Dalaly said.

He already has a chip implanted in his other hand that allows him to unlock the door to his home. It also holds his contact and medical information, such as COVID vaccinations. It glows green, so you know the phone is reading it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
In an effort to keep costs low, Aldi operates a little differently than most other grocery...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for Aldi newbies
The coroner confirms the victims as 25-year-old Jason Clark of Pascagoula and 56-year-old...
Both drivers died in 2-vehicle Highway 63 crash, coroner says
They cross the lake before crews show up to work on the bridge. By 7:05 a.m. every morning, the...
Floating docks help Vancleave family bridge construction gap
The four arrested are 21-year-old Jeremy Jordan of Hattiesburg (left), 19-year-old Brandon...
Multiple guns, cocaine found after Jackson County armed robbery, authorities say

Latest News

A man doesn't have to worry about losing his car keys after he had his Tesla key implanted in...
Man turns his own hand into Tesla key with implanted chip
James Parker faces a murder charge after police say he poured gasoline on his 72-year-mother...
Mom, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say
A Gulfport toddler was found safe late Tuesday night after a statewide Amber Alert was issued.
FOUND SAFE: Gulfport child found after Amber Alert issued
U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, D-Fla., waves to photographers after voting Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in...
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis